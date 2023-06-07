| Nmc Green Signal For All Nine Medical Colleges In Telangana

NMC green signal for all nine medical colleges in Telangana

With this, Telangana has added 900 government medical seats in just one year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: Telangana has set a new record by achieving National Medical Commission (NMC) green signal for all nine medical colleges for this academic year.

On Wednesday, the NMC gave green signal to Karimnagar Medical College with 100 medical seats from the upcoming academic year. With this, Telangana has added 900 government medical seats in just one year.

From the upcoming academic year, all the new nine medical colleges at Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Kamareddy, Khammam, Vikarabad, Janagam, Rajanna Siricilla, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Karimnagar will start functioning.

Health Minister, T.Harish Rao said, “900 MBBS seats will be added from this academic year providing aspiring doctors unparalleled opportunities to serve people. Under Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s leadership, Telangana has grown from 5 to 26 government medical colleges in just 9 years.”

