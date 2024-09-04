All water bodies brim with water in erstwhile Karimnagar

Major irrigation projects such as Sripada Yellampalli, Mid Manair, Lower Manair as well as minor irrigation sources such as tanks, ponds and others are filled with bountiful amounts of water

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 09:27 PM

Water being discharged by lifting two flood gaes of Mid Manair Reservoir on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: All water bodies, right from majority irrigation projects to minor water sources have been filled with water due to heavy inflows following incessant rainfall during the last few days.

Water bodies, which almost reached dead storage level till recent days, are appearing like seas as they are filled with plenty of water.

Major irrigation projects such as Sripada Yellampalli, Mid Manair, Lower Manair as well as minor irrigation sources such as tanks, ponds and others are filled with bountiful amounts of water.

While Yellampalli project is getting copious inflows due heavy rains in its catchment area as well as water released from Sri Ram Sagar Project. SRSP is getting huge inflows following heavy rain in the adjacent Maharashtra state.

MMR is also getting adequate inflows following heavy drizzling in its catchment area as well as receiving water through SRSP flood flow canal. Moreover, Yellampalli water pumped into MMD by operating Nandi motors until a few days ago. Similar is the situation of LMD, which is getting inflows through rivers.

Though the rains created havoc in few districts such as Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahabubabad, there was no major damage in other districts except breaching of bunds and damaging standing crops here and there.

Moreover, it is going to be help the standing crops.

Farmers, who are eagerly waiting for rains by sowing a variety of crops, are happy with all water bodies brimmed with water while a few of them are worried as their crops were inundated in flood water.

Availability of water in water bodies helps to recharge groundwater table in a big way. So, it is going to be a boon for the farmers who cultivate crops by depending on borewells and wells.

Paddy crop requires more water. A majority of the farmers in the erstwhile Karimnagar district have shifted to paddy cultivation since water in minor and majority irrigation projects is being available throughout the year with the completion of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Farmers, who do not have canal facility, are cultivating paddy by depending on borewells and wells since the ground water table has also been recharged.

Water level in irrigation projects (inflow and outflow in cusecs)

Project Inflow Outflow tmc Capacity in tmc Yellampalli 367409 317826 13.3993 20.175 MMR 12905 9850 21.688 27.5 LMD 38987 280 18.074 24.034