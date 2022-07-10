All water bodies overflowing in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Karimnagar: Streams, rivulets, tanks and ponds are overflowing following the incessant rainfall during the last three days in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Road connectivity between different villages and towns has been disconnected as streams and rivulets are flowing from the top of the low level road bridges across the district. Besides electric poles, big trees were uprooted and fell across the roads distributing vehicular traffic in different areas.

An autorickshaw washed away in flood water while crossing the low level bridge near Ramojipet of Raikal mandal in Jagtial district. Alerted gram panchayat officials rescued autorikshaw driver Srinivas by deploying an earthmover.

Vehicular traffic between Jagtial-Dharmapuri was disconnected as flood water was flowing from the road bridge at Anantharam. Jagtial DSP R Prakash and Rural SI Anil visited the spot and examined the water flow.

Road connectivity between Kalvasrirampur-Jammikunta was also affected following the overflow of Nakkalavagu near Malyal.

Houses were demolished in Veldurthy of Jagtial rural mandal, Dhulikatta of Eliged mandal, Kothur and Dharmaram mandal headquarters of Peddapalli district, and Kishannaik Thanda in Rajanna-Sircilla.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar examined water levels in Peddacheruvu near Lingapur of Pegadapalli mandal in Jagtial district.

In the wake of continues rainfall, Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Anurag Jayanthi along with Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde organized a meeting with revenue, irrigation, and municipal officials at the Collectorate office and instructed them to be alert round the clock.

He wanted the district level officials of all departments to be available in the district headquarters since more rains are expected in the coming days. Disaster management staff should be alert round the clock

Meanwhile, Additional Collector Kimya Naik along with municipal commissioner Sammaiah visited Sircilla Kothacheruvu, bypass road, collectorate office and EVMs godown. They instructed officials to shift the people staying in low lying areas to safer places.

On the other hand, irrigation projects were getting copious inflows. Sripada Yellampalli Project is receiving 2,72,412 cusecs of water from its catchment area. Project officials are discharging 3,49,523 cusecs by lifting 27 flood gates.

About 10,000 cusecs of water is being released into Flood Flow Canal from Sri Ram Sagar Project as the project is getting huge inflows.