All you need to know about cybercrime, law

By | Anil Rachamalla | Published: 12:03 am 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: Cybercriminals are individuals or a group that uses various tools and techniques, gain control and access to the victim’s electronic gadgets either directly or indirectly, and commit malicious activities with the intention of stealing sensitive information or personal data, and benefit from it.

Cybercriminals trade malicious goods and services i.e., sell hacking tools or buy stolen data, information available deep web. Police and Law enforcement agencies often face challenges when it comes to finding, arresting, charging, and proving cybercrimes.

Cybercrime Techniques

* Social Engineering

* Malware

* Phishing

* Spoofing / Impersonation

* Spyware

* Steganography

* Virus

* Worm

* Zombie Attacks

* Data Didling

* Salami Attack

* Rootkit

* Sniffer

* Ransomware

Cybercrime and Law

Dos or DDoS: An attack on an important service offered by a website or a server is denied or disrupted to cause loss to the intended users of the service. Applicable Under Section 66 of IT Act.

Hacking: Gaining unauthorised access to a system with intention to cause loss, steal or destroy data in it. Applicable Under Section 66 of IT Act.

Spyware, Viruses, and Malware: Injecting and spreading malicious code in the form of viruses, worms, Trojans, spyware, adware, and rootkits, used for and transmit sensitive information. Applicable Under Section 66 or Section 66F of IT Act.

Spamming: Sending unsolicited and junk e-mails or messages and causing annoyance or inconvenience. Applicable Under Section 66A of IT Act.

Website Destruction: Creating damage to websites like changing visual appearance and posting indecent and obscene messages or make it dysfunctional. Applicable Under Section 66 or Sec.66F IT Act.

Skimming: Capturing data of credit/debit/SIM cards using handheld devices and performing fake transactions with clones. Applicable Under Section 66C of IT Act.

Cyber Terrorism: Creating disruption of computer networks and attack critical infrastructural facilities; They leave digital evidence letting us know they have taken control of the system. Applicable Under Section 66F of IT Act.

Pharming: A kind of cyber-attack intended to redirect a website’s traffic to another fake site. Applicable Under Section 66C, 66D of ITA Act.

Financial Crimes: Innocent individuals are lured into traps with promise of false opportunities and fleeced of money and other valuables. Applicable Under Sections 66D and 420 of IPC.

Data Alternations: The process of breaking into your IT system to access and alter your data. Applicable Under Section 66 of IT Act and 403, 406, 408 and 409 of IPC.

Identity theft: Process of stealing sensitive identity information such as PAN numbers, passport numbers, credit card numbers, e-mail accounts, and other sensitive data for illegal purposes. Applicable Under Section 66C, 66D of IT Act and 420 of IPC.

Intellectual property theft: Intellectual property theft involves robbing people or companies of their ideas, inventions, and creative expression. Applicable under Section 66 of IT Act and IPR laws.

Cyber Stalking & Cyberbullying: Making threats, sending provocative insults or racial or ethnic slurs, gay-bashing, etc. Applicable under Section 67 of IT Act and sections 500,504,506,507,508,509 of IPC.

Pornography: Publishing or transmitting obscene messages, photographs, videos, and text through e-mail, Web sites, chatting, and other forms over the Internet.. Applicable Under Section 66E, 67 and 67 B of IT Act, Section 292 IPC and for child pornography we have POCSO Act.

Filing a complaint

A victim can always approach the local police station and also file a complaint online by going to the website www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Advancement in technology has led to increase in cybercrime cases, due to high rate of cases being reported, MHA has created a new unit i.e. “I4C” and part of the campaign Telangana Police Department has established a Cybercrime Support Centre in almost all civil police stations and here is what you must keep ready while lodging a cybercrime complaint.

In all the cybercrime cases the mandatory ones to be kept ready are as below

* Explanation of the issue or offence

* Contents to be kept ready in both soft and hard copies

* Copy of your ID proof and address proof of the complainant

Social Engineering Frauds: OTP, Know Your Customer, eCommerce, Lottery Frauds, Marriage, Job, Dating and Fake Customer Support

* Detailed Bank Statement of the Victim

* Screenshot of SMS / Links / Email with Complete Header Details

* Copy of the Call Details / Call Recordings

Social Media Frauds: Cyber Bullying and Cyber Stalking

* Screenshot of Contents/ Profile

* Screenshot of Page URL and Page ID

* Screenshots of the postings done on other websites

* Screenshots of Messages / Call Details/ Call Recordings/ Email with Complete Header Details, Where threatening or blackmailing happened

Data Theft

* Copy of Data / Copyright Certificate Etc which has was stolen

* Suspects Information, If an Employee provide all HR Records including Customer Contacts

* Screenshots of Proof of selling off your copyright data

* Devices used by the suspect

Ransomware

* Email ID / Contact Details or any other means of communication through which ransom has been demanded

* Screenshots of the suspected Email with full header details

Bitcoin

* Address/Amount of Bitcoin Involved

* Address from/to whom purchase/sale of Bitcoins is done.

(The author is the founder of End Now Foundation)

