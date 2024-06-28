Swift action by Hyderabad cybercrime cops saves techie’s Rs 18 lakh

The 31 year-old complainant from Amberpet working for a reputed software firm lost Rs. 18 lakh to a cyber fraudster who impersonated as an executive of a courier agency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 05:29 PM

Hyderabad: Moving in swiftly, the Hyderabad cybercrime police in just 11 minutes saved a software professional from being cheated to the tune of Rs 18 lakh in a parcel fraud.

The 31 year-old complainant from Amberpet working for a reputed software firm lost Rs. 18 lakh to a cyber fraudster who impersonated as an executive of a courier agency.

Also Read Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrest two for providing credentials of bank accounts to cyber fraudsters

According to DCP (Cybercrimes), D.Kavitha, the fraudster told the victim that his Aadhaar credentials were used to transport illegal drugs from Mumbai to Iran, and asked him to contact Mumbai cybercrime via Skype. “The cyber crooks also made the victim borrow a personal loan of Rs 18 lakh and then transfer it into their bank accounts,” she said.

The victim who realised he was cheated, approached the cybercrime police who registered an online complaint on the NCRP portal and escalated it with the victim’s bank and to the suspect bank.

“The bank officials responded quickly and blocked the transaction for the whole amount of Rs 18 lakh in the account associated with cyber fraudsters. The whole episode happened in a time span of just 11 minutes,” Kavitha said.

Cybercrime Police Advisory:

*Verify source of unsolicited calls, messages, or emails before sharing personal or financial information

*Do not deposit money into unknown bank accounts

*Law enforcement do not initiate contact through Skype calls and seek money transfer

* Do not engage with individuals or groups sending unsolicited part-time job offers

* Never share sensitive information like bank account details, passwords, or social security numbers with strangers

To Report Cyber Financial Frauds:

* Dial Cybercrime Helpline – 1930

* Visit local police station

* Complain on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal – cybercrime.gov.in.