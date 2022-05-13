| All You Need To Know About Mattress Topper

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 10:28 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: If choosing the right mattress is a difficult task, then maintaining its longevity is also important. In order to increase the shelf life of a mattress, a mattress topper is your best bet. The mattress topper can be a life-changer for many, especially for pet owners and new parents. These have become essential bedding accessories in recent years. This bed linen is a way to extend the life of your mattress. It can prop up and change the style of your bed.

In recent years a lot of queries have been raised regarding what they really are, what types they are available in, and when one can purchase them.

Mattress topper is a removable layer of one to three inches and its main function is to rest on the top to add extra cushioning support.

Types of Mattress Topper

• Woolen Toppers: Woolen toppers come with natural softness which in return offers great comfort. They are durable and tend to last for several years and can be a preferred choice for people who are allergic to synthetic fabrics. It also offers good resistance from mites.

• Latex toppers: These are expensive as they are made out of natural ingredients. They are derived from the sap of rubber trees.

• Foam toppers: This high-end topper is a perfect choice for innerspring mattresses. Purchasing this mattress topper is an expensive affair, but assure you great comfort.

• Cotton/polyester toppers: Cotton and blends of polyester toppers are the cheapest of all mattress toppers and are available in different price ranges. These mattress toppers generally feel light and breathable.

• Feathers Toppers: Softest of all other toppers available in the market, they mimic the softness of feather-filled duvets. These are very similar to cotton and polyester-blend mattress toppers, these form lumps thereby leading to a decrease in required body support. But you have to be cautious while choosing this fabric as the feather stuffing can become loose and may escape the fabric.

Mattress toppers are the important bed linens that ensure you get a sound sleep. It is always a well-thought investment and also through this you will be able to save yourself from consistent body aches.

