All you need to know about SP leader Fahad Ahmad, whom actor Swara Bhasker married

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:21 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: Swara Bhasker on Thursday announced her marriage with Samajwadi Party youth leader Fahad Ahmad. The actor-activist took to social media to announce the news. Along with the tweet, Swara also shared a video of how she and Fahad met at the anti-CAA protest in Mumbai and how their relationship evolved since then.

However, since the news was announced, people have been curious about the youth leader. Read along to know more about the political personality.

Who is Fahad Ahmad?

Fahad, who has been an activist, was born into a political family in Baheri, Uttar Pradesh. His father has been part of the Samajwadi Party in Bareilly district. The 31-year-old began his political career in 2018, while pursuing MPhil at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai.

He had been elected as general secretary of the Students’ Union at TISS in 2018, and successfully led over a thousand students in what is considered one of the biggest and longest students’ protests in any campus in Mumbai.

In the same year, he had refused to take his MPhil degree during the convocation at TISS in protest against the institute’s decision to cut the fee waiver to SC/ST students. This led to his PhD registration being put on hold by the institute as disciplinary action.

Later, he supported the anti-CAA agitation and was part of several rallies held across India, including the protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan in 2019, which saw protesters gather from across Mumbai. In July 2022, Ahmad joined the Samajwadi Party and was appointed the president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha’s Maharashtra and Mumbai unit.

He has been active on social media and voicing out his opinions on several societal issues, criticised the action of the Income Tax authorities against BBC, and the government’s “silence” on the Adani issue.