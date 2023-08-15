Allu Arjun celebrates Independence Day with wife Sneha, kids and staff

The heartwarming and filled with pride pictures of Allu Arjun hoisting the Indian National Flag and celebrating with his family and staff, gives us a rush of patriotic sentiments

By IANS Published Date - 06:26 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Pan India star Allu Arjun has shared glimpses of Independence Day celebration with his family and staff. The heartwarming and filled with pride pictures of him hoisting the Indian National Flag and celebrating with his family and staff, gives us a rush of patriotic sentiments.

The actor looks extremely dashing and charming in white ethnic chikankari kurta pyjama. He is accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy, and his children son Ayaan and daughter Arha. He captioned the photos as Happy Independence Day”, Geetha Arts Family, AA Family. Geetha Arts is a film production and distribution company known for its works in Telugu cinema. It was established in 1972 by Allu Aravind, father of Allu Arjun. Allu Arha, daughter of Allu Arjun made her debut as Prince Bharata, in the film Shaakuntala, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Allu Arjun, who had made his acting debut with Gangotri in 2003, rose to prominence starring in Sukumar’s cult classic Arya (2004) for which he earned a Nandi Special Jury Award.

Meanwhile, the first look poster of the Allu Arjun-fronted ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has taken the social media world by storm, and has garnered seven million likes on Instagram. The makers had released the much-awaited first look poster of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj from the film on the special occasion of Icon Star’s birthday.

Right from its announcement, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has left a significant mark on the mind of the audience that went on to create examples of its success, when the makers released the first poster with a massive campaign that travelled to almost every region of the country ranging from small towns to metro cities. The first instalment ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ depicted the rise of coolie Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.