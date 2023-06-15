Allu Arjun’s ‘AAA Cinemas’ is now open in Ameerpet, Hyderabad

Asian Cinemas collaborated with icon star and pan-Indian actor Allu Arjun for multiplex AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet, Hyderabad

Source: Twitter/AlluArjun

Hyderabad: Asian Cinemas is one of the biggest multiplex chains in India. Suniel Narang is the owner of this chain of theatres. We all know that Asian Cinema joined hands with the superstar of Tollywood Mahesh Babu in this business. AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli, Hyderabad is running very successfully.

Later, Asian Cinemas collaborated with icon star and pan-Indian actor Allu Arjun for another branch of this multiplex chain. They started AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. Allu Arjun is the investor in this multiplex. Asian Cinemas and Satyam Theatre hold shares in it.

Today, AAA Cinemas opened with a grand event. Allu Arjun graced the event and greeted the fans. Telangana cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav launched the theatre. Allu Aravind and Allu Ayaan also attended the event along with Allu Arjun. Many other Tollywood celebrities also attended the event.

AAA Cinemas will start running with Prabhas’s Adipurush tomorrow. This multiplex would provide the best theatrical experience for the Hyderabad locals with the latest technology system and support.

Today is a day of joy and celebration as the AAA Cinemas open its doors to the world of movies! I invite all of you to come and experience the magic of cinema at its finest. Join us as we unveil a new chapter in the world of movies. @aaacinemasoffl pic.twitter.com/aR8iMMjoUo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 15, 2023

