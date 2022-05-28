Allu Arjun holidaying with family in London

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:11 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: It’s that time of the year when our celebs jet off to exotic locations for a holiday. Looks like it is vacation time again for Allu Arjun’s family. The actor took off to London with his family in tow. After the super success of his latest blockbuster of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Arjun is now spending some quality summer time with his lovely kids in London.

After coming back from the vacation, the actor would start working for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which would be a sequel to ‘The Rise’. Arjun’s wife, Allu Sneha Reddy posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram from London as a treat to their fans.

Allu Arjun recently updated his Instagram account a photo in which he is seen clicking a picture of his son Allu Ayaan killing it in sunglasses and a hoodie covering part of his face. He captioned the image as, “My Ninja Babu #alluayaan”.

Earlier, he also uploaded a photo of both his children together with the caption “Colourful Life #AAclicks (sic)”. Prior to that, the actor shared a picture of his daughter Allu Arha taken on board the flight to London. He wrote, “My Angel in the Sky #AAclicks (sic).”