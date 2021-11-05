Allu Arjun launches Aha 2.0, unveils ‘Telugu Idol’

Hyderabad: 100% Telugu streaming platform aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment in the digital space, ushered in aha 2.0 in the presence of Icon Star Allu Arjun at an event here.



aha 2.0 doubles the joy for audiences with an upgraded version of the product that comes with a faster, smarter, smoother interface in addition to providing a wide range of features for the user. Besides offering customised recommendations, aha 2.0 comes with a smart player, 5.1 Dolby Digital experience, the facility of linking the television with the app besides parental control and seamless payment options.



Hosted by Lakshmi Manchu and RJ Hemanth, the aha 2.0 event was a complete entertainment package for the audiences that thronged in large numbers at the venue.

The event was graced by several top names in the tinsel town.

Audiences got to experience glimpses of the originals to release soon on aha – Nandamuri Balakrishna’s first-ever talk show ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ and Maruthi’s ‘3 Roses’ starring Eesha Rebba, Poorna and Payal Rajput. aha will also premiere several hugely anticipated Telugu films shortly, including the recent blockbuster ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde.

Another exciting announcement at the event was the unveiling of ‘Telugu Idol’. This is the first time that globally renowned show American idol is coming to South of India. ‘Telugu Idol’ will give a voice to several budding, up-and-coming singers who deserve a showcase on the bigger stage and provide them with a platform to excel.



“Telugu audiences across the globe (in over 100 countries) deserve all the credit for aha’s spectacular growth in such a limited time. My father, Allu Aravind, the founder of aha, has left no stone unturned to build the platform from scratch with a young team with great energy. I credit the contributions of our promoter Ram Jupally, producer Dil Raju, Vijay Devarakonda, director Vamshi Paidipally, CEO Ajit Thakur, backed by the solid team of aha and they’re the reason for aha to have come so far. aha 2.0 is the result of relentless efforts of my brother Allu Venkatesh and team at aha. The upgraded app will allow users to navigate easily without any hassles,” Icon Staar Allu Arjun said.