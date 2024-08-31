Nayan Sarika over the moon as Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR appreciate her performance in ‘Aay’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 02:05 PM

Nayan Sarika

Hyderabad: Nayan Sarika who is currently basking in the super success of ‘Aay’, is thrilled that her role Pallavi has struck a chord with the audience.

The actress expressed her gratitude to the Telugu audience for showering love on her. “It’s overwhelming to see so much love being poured by the Telugu audience. I am so grateful to them and I cannot ask for a better start in Tollywood. This success is a result of a collaborative effort, it means a lot to me personally. I wanted to thank the prestigious Geetha Arts and director Anji Sir for giving me the opportunity to be part of the film,” says Nayan Sarika.

Nayan, who always wanted to become an actress, says that she was active in dramatics during her school and college days. Her dreams of becoming an actress were fulfilled when she was approached for the role in Aay.

“Narne Nithiin and I have done a few workshops and rehearsed before shooting as part of preparation. I have also received training for my Telugu, and my staff too helped me in getting my lines right,” the actress said.

Having begun her career very young, the actress also prioritised education, finishing her degrees on time. In fact, she shot for Aay while simultaneously giving her final exams. “I used to carry books and study material to film sets. While I was shooting for Aay I was giving my final year exams, so I studied in a caravan, it was indeed challenging to balance studies and films,” she recalls.

As a part of Aay success, Nayan (along with the film team) recently met superstars Allu Arjun and Jr NTR. Both the stars congratulated the team on the success, and also complimented her.

“Jr NTR Sir said that I carried my character with ease, and Allu Arjun Sir said that he was surprised to know that I am not a South Indian. Allu Arvind Sir also said that I have expressive eyes. Compliments from such big stars is a great validation,” she says.