Allu Arjun’s Pushparaj fever takes over Ranveer Singh at an award function

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:23 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

On the work front, while Allu Arjun is running busy with his brand commitments, the shooting of his much-awaited ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has commenced with a puja ceremony.

Hyderabad: The kind of rage that Allu Arjun has created with his character of Pushparaj from his blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is truly unstoppable. While the example of his popularity has been seen all over the world, now it has taken over to Ranveer Singh when he just couldn’t resist doing his famous style on the stage of SIIMA.

Recently, when Ranveer Singh went to attend SIIMA award function, he was seen copying the famous dialogue of Allu Arjun from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. While the actor said the dialogue, Allu Arjun was sitting right in front of him in the first row wearing a black blazer. He seemed to be astonished after seeing Ranveer performing his dialogue and enjoyed the moment a lot.

Moreover, Allu Arjun also won the award for the Best Actor at SIIMA for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ while the film went on to beg several awards in the best film, best director and many other categories. Moreover, it has certainly created yet another example of the popularity of Allu Arjun that was witnessed at the awards night.

