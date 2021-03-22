Allways Events to hold Holi party in Hyderabad

The packages will be starting at Rs 299, including an unlimited veg buffet and natural colours.

Hyderabad: Allways Events, a city-based event management company, is all set to host their first Holi party on March 28 and 29 at Rock Castle, Banjara Hills.

Focusing on all the safety measures, temperature scans and sanitation facilities, the event is being made safe. Sumanth, the founder of Allways Events, said the two-day event has been curated keeping people of all age groups in mind, including kids to ensure a memorable Holi weekend.

The packages will be starting at Rs 299, including an unlimited veg buffet and natural colours.

Top DJs of the city will be performing live to keep the crowd entertained. “Many special attractions like rain dance, food stalls, colour splash, balloon fight, water guns and celebrity visits, etc, and many more such specialities are being planned by the team”, Sumanth said.

Those interested can visit BookMyShow or contact Sumanth on 9948089528, according to a press release said.

