Amazon Air promises faster deliveries for customers

It has roped in two Boeing 737-800 aircraft to transport customer shipments.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: Amazon’s exclusive cargo airline Amazon Air has forayed into the country in an attempt to enable faster deliveries to its customers. It also became the first e-commerce company in India to launch a dedicated air cargo network.

With this move, customers will have an enhanced next-day delivery experience, said Anil Saxena, Vice President – Customer Fulfillment (APAC, MENA & LATAM) and WW Customer Service, Amazon.

The e-commerce giant’s maiden air freight service in the country will be operated by Bangalore-based Quikjet Cargo Airlines. It has roped in two Boeing 737-800 aircraft to transport customer shipments. These aircraft will initially function between four Indian cities – Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore with a possibility of expanding to tier-two cities in the future. Each aircraft can carry up to twenty thousand shipments at once.

“We have in the past taken many steps to build our fulfillment, transportation, and logistics infrastructure in the country. The launch of Amazon Air in India reinforces the company’s commitment to continue building capacity to meet the needs of our customers and to grow our transportation network for faster deliveries,” said Saxena.

Amazon will now have an increased flexibility and control on its air transportation network, using which the delivery time is expected to be reduced, further enhancing the next-day delivery experience for Prime members. The cargo airline will enable customers to order a little later in the evening and still get their products delivered the next day, he said.

Launched in 2016 in the United States, Amazon Air has grown to include more than 110 aircraft operating at over 70 destinations across the world. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has invested millions of dollars in air logistics capabilities and generated thousands of job opportunities around the world.