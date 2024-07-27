Indian Photo Festival announces open call for 2024 expo

The tenth edition of the festival will run from November 21, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 03:30 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Indian Photo Festival (IPF) has announced its open call, inviting photographers worldwide to submit their works for the 2024 exhibition. The tenth edition of the festival will run from November 21, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

IPF 2024 will feature a diverse range of photography across all genres, alongside an array of events such as talks, discussions, portfolio reviews, screenings, and workshops. The previous edition showcased works by 350 artists from 40 countries.

Submissions are free and open to all topics and issues, welcoming entries from photographers, curators, collectives, archives, galleries, and organizations globally. Each submission must include a photo series or photo essay of at least 15 images, accompanied by an artist statement (max 300 words) and a short bio (max 200 words). The folder, named in the format firstname_lastname, should be zipped and emailed to submissions@indianphotofest.com with the subject line “Submission – Firstname Lastname.” The total file size should not exceed 20 MB, with images in JPG format, 72 dpi resolution, and 1600 pixels on the longest side.

The selection panel including Shweta Gulati of National Geographic, photojournalist Harsha Vadlamani, Julia Durkin of the Auckland Festival of Photography, and documentary photographer Senthil Kumaran will review all submissions and contact selected artists. The submission deadline is September 1. For further inquiries, contact info@indianphotofest.com or WhatsApp 9963371314.