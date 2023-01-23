KTR launches Amazon Air in Hyderabad

The Minister hoped that Amazon continued to include more artisans, artists and handloom weavers in its direct sellers list on the global e-commerce platform.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:44 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: Assuring all support to Amazon from the State government in its future initiatives, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the launch of Amazon Air was a great moment in the Indian e-commerce industry.

After formally launching Amazon Air at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here on Monday, the Minister said it would strengthen Amazon’s distribution network and enable faster delivery to customers.

“This is the first time that Amazon Air is being launched outside North America and Europe and India and Hyderabad gets to host the event,” Rama Rao said, adding that Amazon’s largest fulfillment footprint in Asia was also in Hyderabad.

Currently, Amazon is working with Telangana’s Handlooms department in helping over 4500 weavers in 56 villages across the State.

The Minister said the aviation and aerospace industry was growing rapidly in Telangana due to its progressive measures.

The air traffic was increasing tremendously at RGIA and it would hit the 40 million mark by 2028. The air cargo traffic also increased by 35 percent in 2020-21, he said.

Amazon’s love story with #Hyderabad continues to grow 😊 ❇️ Home to Amazon’s world’s largest Campus ❇️ AWS Data Centre investment of 4.4 Billion USD (₹ 36,600 Crore) ❇️ Largest Fulfilment Centre in Asia ❇️ Today Amazon Air launched in Hyderabad, first outside US & Europe pic.twitter.com/XhGC462s3T — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 23, 2023