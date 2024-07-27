#AnInchAugust: Instagram miniature art challenge returns for its seventh year

Launched in 2018 by artists Meghalika and Tiny Sharma, An Inch August challenges participants to express their artistic skills in a compact format.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 July 2024, 03:26 PM

Hyderabad: The seventh edition of ‘An Inch August’, is back inviting artists worldwide to create intricate pieces of art within a one-inch square. Taking place throughout the month of August, this annual online project on Instagram has grown into a vibrant community, inspiring creativity and detailed craftsmanship in miniature art forms.

Launched in 2018 by artists Meghalika and Tiny Sharma, An Inch August challenges participants to express their artistic skills in a compact format, whether through drawing, painting, sculpting, 3D modeling, or macro photography. The goal is to reconnect with one’s creative side and showcase the best of one’s abilities in a small, yet impactful, space.

Before the official start of the challenge, there will be a pre-opening meetup for art enthusiasts on Sunday at Panchatantra in Begumpet from 3 to 7 pm. This gathering will provide an opportunity for discussions about the challenge, interactions with fellow artists, and tips on how to approach the creative process within the one-inch constraint.

With over 6,500 posts shared since its inception, the challenge is open to everyone, regardless of age and skill level, encouraging all to participate and share their inch-sized creations using the hashtag #aninchaugust. At the end of month, once the project is completed, a similar post-meetup is hosted. This event showcases the artwork from An Inch August and organizes various art activities for participants.