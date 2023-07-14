Amazon MGM Studios scores 68 Emmy nominations

Fan and critic favourite Original comedy series ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ ended its finale year with a bang, by earning a whopping number of fourteen nominations at the 75th Emmy Awards.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: Amazon MGM Studios earned 68 nominations, marking the studio’s biggest year ever and the first-year Amazon and MGM celebrate its Emmy nominees under one umbrella.

Fan and critic favourite Original comedy series ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ ended its finale year with a bang, by earning a whopping number of fourteen nominations at the 75th Emmy Awards. This is not the first time the critically-acclaimed drama has been a part of the prestigious Emmy’s though.

Over the previous five seasons, this Rachel Brosnan-starrer had earned over 66 nominations, taking the total tally up to 80 and becoming the most-ever Emmy-nominated streaming comedy.

Amazon’s Prime Video earned 41 nominations, including nine for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ and six for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’. MGM also earned 23 nominations, including 12 for ‘Wednesday’ and four for ‘The Voice’.