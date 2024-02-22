Latest Arrivals: 10 new movies, shows releasing on OTTs on Feb 23

Let's take a look into the list of shows that will be coming up on February 23 and where they will be streamed.
Hyderabad: This Friday brings a perfect blend of movies and shows right into your living room, with as many as 10 releases. Let’s take a look into the list of shows that will be coming up on February 23 and where they will be streamed.
Singapore Saloon (Tamil)
Cast: Gokul, Meenakshi Chaudhary, RJ Balaju, Ann Sheetal, Shivani Rajashekhar, Kishen Das
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
Malaikottai Vaaliban (Malayalam)
Cast: Mohanlal, Sonalee Kulkarni, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Antony (Telugu Dubbed)
Cast: Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nyla Usha, Asha Sharath, Chemban Vinod Jose
Where to watch: Aha
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (season 3) (English)
Cast: Dee Bradley Baker, Kimmi Simpson, Michelle Ang, Noshir Dalal, Rhea Perlman
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (season 6) (English)
Where to watch: Netflix
Hideo Kojima – Connecting World (English)
Cast: Hideo Kojima, Shinji Mikami, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Mads Mikkelsen, Grimes, Norman Reedus
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Poacher (Malayalam)
Cast: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kani Kusruti
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
Saw X (English)
Cast: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Sunnove Macody Lund, Renata Vaca, Costas Mandylor, Steven Brand
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
Through My Window: Looking at You (English Dubbed)
Cast: Julio Pena, Clara Galle, Natalia Azahara, Andrea Chaparro, Eric Masip
Where to watch: Netflix
Mea Culpa (English)
Cast: Kelly Rowland, Trevante, Sean Sagar, RonReaco Lee, Nick Sagar, Kerry O’Malley
Where to watch: Netflix