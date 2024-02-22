| Latest Arrivals 10 New Movies Shows Releasing On Otts On Feb 23

Latest Arrivals: 10 new movies, shows releasing on OTTs on Feb 23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 06:43 PM

Hyderabad: This Friday brings a perfect blend of movies and shows right into your living room, with as many as 10 releases. Let’s take a look into the list of shows that will be coming up on February 23 and where they will be streamed.

Singapore Saloon (Tamil)

Cast: Gokul, Meenakshi Chaudhary, RJ Balaju, Ann Sheetal, Shivani Rajashekhar, Kishen Das

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Malaikottai Vaaliban (Malayalam)

Cast: Mohanlal, Sonalee Kulkarni, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Antony (Telugu Dubbed)

Cast: Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nyla Usha, Asha Sharath, Chemban Vinod Jose

Where to watch: Aha

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (season 3) (English)

Cast: Dee Bradley Baker, Kimmi Simpson, Michelle Ang, Noshir Dalal, Rhea Perlman

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (season 6) (English)

Where to watch: Netflix

Hideo Kojima – Connecting World (English)

Cast: Hideo Kojima, Shinji Mikami, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Mads Mikkelsen, Grimes, Norman Reedus

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Poacher (Malayalam)

Cast: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kani Kusruti

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Saw X (English)

Cast: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Sunnove Macody Lund, Renata Vaca, Costas Mandylor, Steven Brand

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Through My Window: Looking at You (English Dubbed)

Cast: Julio Pena, Clara Galle, Natalia Azahara, Andrea Chaparro, Eric Masip

Where to watch: Netflix

Mea Culpa (English)

Cast: Kelly Rowland, Trevante, Sean Sagar, RonReaco Lee, Nick Sagar, Kerry O’Malley

Where to watch: Netflix