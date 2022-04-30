Amazon Prime announces massive India Slate of 40 Films and Series

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:36 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: Marking its fifth year anniversary, Amazon Prime Video India recently announced a stellar slate of 40 titles that will stream on the platform this year. The platform hosted a star-studded blue carpet event to celebrate the huge success.

Several well-known Indian celebrities attended the event including Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Sidharth Malhotra among others.

As the event unfolded, the platform has announced a massive new slate for viewers to watch this year. The exciting new slate includes new shows starring Bollywood stars like Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, to returning favourites like Mirzapur and Made in Heaven, among others.

The event took place at its maiden Prime Video Presents India showcase event in Mumbai.

https://amznstudios.box.com/s/vu27o7pstl6kgnsp9ndtl5njtnvic66m