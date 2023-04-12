Ambedakar Jayanti: GIC urges people to plant saplings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:41 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: As the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be unveiling a towering 125-foot statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on the banks of Hussain Sagar on Friday, the Green India Challenge has urged people to embrace Ambedkar’s love for nature by planting a sapling.

Dr. Ambedkar was not only known for his contribution to the Constitution but also his concern for the environment. During his tenure as the first Union Law and Justice Minister, he made it mandatory for visitors to plant a sapling before meeting him.

The Green India Challenge, founded by J Santosh Kumar, a Rajya Sabha Member from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is an initiative that aims to increase the green cover of the State by encouraging people to plant more trees.

The GIC in a message urged people to plant saplings on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar’s birthday and tweeted, “As we are treating our constitution a guiding force, we at Green India Challenge would like all the people to get inspired by his call of planting saplings. On the proud occasion of his birthday and unveiling of his 125 feet statue on the banks of Hussainsagar, Hyderabad GIC urges you all to plant a sapling.”