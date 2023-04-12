Ambedkar Statue unveiling: 15 buses arranged for participants from Adilabad

Adilabad Collector PS Rahul Raj has asked officials to take steps to make the unveiling of 125 feet-Ambedkar Statue a success

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:11 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj has asked officials to take steps to make the unveiling of 125 feet-Ambedkar Statue a success. He convened a review meeting with authorities of different departments here on Wednesday.

Rahul Raj said 15 buses were arranged for ferrying participants from Adilabad district to Hyderabad. The vehicles would start from the mandal centres at 6 am. Drinking water, food and other basic amenities will be provided to the people.

Earlier, the Collector instructed officials of Rural Water Supply to take steps to prevent drinking water crisis in the summer. He told them to complete remaining works of Mission Bhagiratha and to ensure potable drinking water to every household. He asked them to address leakages to pipelines if any.