Hyderabad: Ambedkar Statue unveiling arrangements reviewed

Ministers Koppula Eshwar, T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashant Reddy, and others reviewed arrangements being made for Ambedkar statue unveiling ceremony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Ministers Koppula Eshwar, T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashant Reddy, and others reviewed arrangements being made for Ambedkar statue unveiling ceremony

Hyderabad: As Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be unveiling the 125 feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14, Necklace Road would be closed for vehicular traffic on the day.

SC Development Minister Koppula Eshwar, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, R&B Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar held a meeting here on Monday and reviewed the arrangements being made for the statue unveiling ceremony.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari gave an overview of the arrangements being made. The Health department was directed to keep ambulances along with health staff at the venue. The Ministers directed officials that proper seating arrangements should be made for dignitaries and people arriving from the districts.

The Police department was instructed to issue an advisory to the public well in advance to use alternate routes as Necklace Road would be closed on April 14.