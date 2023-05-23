American engineers hail Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project

ASCE president Maria C Lehman said the world could learn from the success story of Telangana's Kaleshwaram project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) president Maria C Lehman said the world could learn from the success story of Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project – the world’s largest lift irrigation project.

Lehman, who on Monday handed over the ASCE’s plaque recognising Kaleshwaram as an enduring symbol of engineering progress and partnership to IT Minister KT Rama Rao, emphasized that they wanted to highlight game-changing projects like Kaleshwaram Project in the sustainability space. “We will promote the videos and show it to others,” she said.

After speaking at the World Environmental and Water Resources Congress 2023 held by the ASCE at Nevada, USA, the Minister had a chat with the ASCE top brass. During the meeting, ASCE representatives shared their thoughts and experiences of visiting the Kaleshwaram project last year.

ASCE and Environmental and Water Resources Institute (ASCE-EWRI) president-elect Shirley Clark termed Kaleshwaram as a ‘mind blowing and amazing project’.

She said the project had raised the quality of life of the residents in Telangana. “As a Hydraulic Engineer, lifting the water 500 meters blows my mind,” Clark said, adding that she would share the video with her students to make them understand how the project was designed and executed.

ASCE-EWRI Director Brian Parsons said the social aspects associated with the project were an extra checkmark for the success of Kaleshwaram.

“It’s a global challenge to optimize the available resources and Telangana is making a foray into that space which indeed is going to be an example for others to follow,” Parsons said.