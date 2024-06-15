Amid Delhi water crisis, Congress holds ‘matka phod’ protests

Carrying earthen pots, protesters raised slogans against the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI Published Date - 15 June 2024, 12:30 PM

Congress workers carry earthen pots during a Matka Phod protest against the ongoing water crisis, in New Delhi on Saturday. — Photo:PTI

New Delhi: Amid a water crisis in the national capital, the Delhi Congress held ‘matka phod’ protests across the city on Saturday with its members smashing earthen pots to the ground. The protests began around 10 am in all 280 blocks in Delhi.

Carrying earthen pots on their heads and Congress flags, the protesters raised slogans against the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Later, they threw the pots on the ground.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, who also joined the protests, demanded a special session of the Assembly to discuss the issue.

He had alleged on Friday that the Delhi government had not taken effective steps to address the water shortage in the city due to which, people had to run after water tankers.

Water Minister Atishi had said on Friday that water production in Delhi was decreasing continuously as less water was reaching the Yamuna river here. The AAP government has been accusing BJP-ruled Haryana of not releasing Delhi’s share of water.

Sharing data, she had said water production on June 6 was 1,002 million gallons per day (MGD) and it declined to 993 MGD the next day and 990 MGD on June 8.

It was 978 MGD on June 9 and 958 MGD the next day. On June 11, 12 and 13, water production was 919 MGD, 951 MGD and 939 MGD, respectively, the minister had said.