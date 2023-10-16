Amid wave of violence, Ecuador gets new President

Ecuador has chosen Daniel Noboa, from the right-wing National Democratic Action alliance, as its new President

By IANS Published Date - 10:30 AM, Mon - 16 October 23

Quito: Amid a wave of violence and a worsening security situation, Ecuador has chosen Daniel Noboa, from the right-wing National Democratic Action alliance, as its new President.

Citing the preliminary official results of the presidential runoff held on Sunday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) said Noboa had obtained 52.29 per cent of the valid votes compared to 47.71 per cent for his rival, Luisa Gonzalez from the Citizen Revolution movement led by former President Rafael Correa, reports Xinhua news agency.

The results were declared after 90.78 per cent of the votes were counted. On Sunday night, CNE President Diana Atamaint affirmed that the results were “irreversible” and declaring Noboa as be president-elect of the South American country.

More than 10 million people voted in the runoff amid tight security measures in place, with tens of thousands of police officers and army personnel deployed at polling stations across the country. Noboa, 35, was a lawmaker before outgoing President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the legislature and called for early elections,CNN reported.

He has pledged to create more work opportunities for the young; bring in more foreign investment, using technology to fight crime; and has suggested several anti-corruption measures including sentences for tax evasion. Speaking to reporters after the result late Sunday night, Noboa thanked his wife, parents, and God for allowing him to serve his country.

“I also thank all those people who have been part of a new, young, improbable political project, a political project whose purpose was to give back a smile to the country,” he said.

“Starting tomorrow, Daniel Noboa, your president of the republic, starts working.”

Meanwhile, his rival Gonzalez has conceded defeat. Tension remained high during Sunday’s vote which came just months after the high-profile assassination of presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, who was killed days before the August 20 first round of polling, CNN reported.