| Amit Bowls Ameerpet Cc To Victory Over Nizam Cc In Hca C Division One Day League

Amit bowls Ameerpet CC to victory over Nizam CC in HCA C Division one-day league

Amit scalped six wickets for 28 as his side Ameerpet CC defeated Nizam CC by seven wickets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Amit scalped six wickets for 28 as his side Ameerpet CC defeated Nizam CC by seven wickets

Hyderabad: Amit scalped six wickets for 28 as his side Ameerpet CC defeated Nizam CC by seven wickets in the HCA C Division one-day league championship in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league:

Nizam CC 153 in 31.2 overs (Mohd Rashedi 55; Amit 6/28) lost to Ameerpet CC 154/3 in 29.1 overs (Yuvraj Singh 72no); Universal CC 224/5 in 45 overs (Adithya Pisu 88) bt Superstars 111 in 38.3 overs (Nikil Sekhar G 4/11); Bharat CC 242/9 in 40 overs (Mohammad Irfan 79) bt Noble 196 in 38.2 overs (Eshan 3/33); Hyderabad Panthers 174 in 38.3 overs (Rathod Sachin 76; David Raj K 4/33, Nivas 3/20) bt Mayura CC 164 in 35.5 overs (Shaik Ashfaq 62; Mamidi Sriram 5/13); ML Jaisimha 101 in 27.2 overs (Smaran Vishwas 3/20, A Ashritha Goud 3/25) lost to Royal CC 102/6 in 25.3 overs (Mohd Zuhairuddin 3/32); Navjeevan Friends 131 in 38.2 overs (Syed Owaize 3/9, Ayush 3/21) lost to Azad CC 132/4 in 31.1 overs (Siddhardha DB 59; Madhukanth 4/17); Anu CC 316/9 in 50 overs (Charan Teja P 89, Jayanth V 104, Ragi Pranav 3/50, Vishwak Sai 3/48) bt PJLCC 93/10 in 28.4 overs (Nupavesh 3/19); Imperial CC 163 in 38.5 overs (Harshith 3/32, Tarush Kaza 5/44) bt Acrylic CC 80 in 29.2 overs (Sama Aashrith 4/21); Lucky XI 156 in 41.3 overs (Shrey Agarwal 3/31, P Yash 3/20) lost to Picket CC 157/5 in 32.1 overs (Nawazish Ali 70no); Red Hills 305 in 47.5 overs (NB Darai 130, P Arun 89; V Sai Krishna 3/40) bt Vijayanand CC 44 in 20 overs (Junaid Quadri 4/8, Shehbaaz Khan 4/12).