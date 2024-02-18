Cricket Excellence academy at Uppal stadium: HCA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 10:53 PM

Cricket Excellence Academy in line with International standards will be set up at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Uppal.

Hyderabad: Cricket Excellence Academy in line with International standards will be set up at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Uppal. A decision to this effect was taken at the 86th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Hyderabad Cricket Association held under the chairmanship of HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao on Sunday.

The academy will have provision for boarding and other facilities for 250 persons. A separate academy for women cricketers with an intake of 100 students is also being planned besides constitution of a special committee for the welfare of women cricketers.

The HCA has also decided to establish four satellite academies within the Greater Hyderabad Municpal Coproration (GHMC) jurisdiction. A proposal to build an international stadium in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 100 crores was also mooted in the AGM. It was also decided that the Apex Council should work for the release of pending funds from BCCI.

The AGM has also decided to promote the sport in a big way in districts. Towards this a District Cricket Development Committee would be set up. Construction of mini stadiums would also be taken up. Former cricketers and adminitsrators including Mohammad Azharuddin, Shivlal Yadav, Arshad Ayub, G Vinod, Anil, John Manoj, V Hanumanth Rao, Chamundeswarnath, SeshNarayan, Amarnath, Vanka Prathap, Agam Rao and others attended the AGM.