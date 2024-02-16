HCA places women’s team head coach under suspension over alleged indecent behaviour

HCA has also asked head coach Jaisimha to refrain from involving himself in any cricketing activities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 February 2024, 12:50 PM

Hyderabad: The head coach of women’s cricket team, Vidyut Jaisimha has been placed under suspension by the Hyderabad Cricket Association after woman cricketers complained of indecent behaviour.

The cricketers alleged in their complaint to the HCA that the coach spoke indecently while consuming alcohol when the team was travelling in a bus last month.

In a letter suspending the coach, HCA said, an anonymous email has been recieved by HCA on February 15 with videos of Vidyut carrying and consuming alocohol in the team bus while travelling with the Hyderabad state team. Further, the videos were also cirulated in various WhatsApp groups and also shown on TV News Channels. This is a matter of serious concern and I have asked for a through probe to done in this matter, the HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao said.

