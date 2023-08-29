Amit Shah expresses gratitude to PM Modi for Rs 200 cooking gas subsidy

By PTI Published Date - 10:05 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a subsidy of Rs 200 on each cooking gas cylinder.

With the subsidy, a 14.2-kg LPG domestic gas cylinder, which is now available at Rs 1,103 in New Delhi, will cost Rs 903 from Wednesday. For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after the subsidy.

“Modi ji has approved a subsidy of Rs 200 on domestic cylinders for the mothers and sisters of the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Onam. With this decision, the total subsidy of gas cylinder available under Ujjwala Yojana will now be Rs 400.

“This will provide relief to the public from the rising inflation due to the changing global scenario. Along with this, the cabinet has also approved 75 lakh new Ujjwala connections, which will give freedom to poor and needy mothers from the curse of smoke. Heartfelt gratitude to PM @narendramodi ji for these public welfare decisions,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The government has announced that it will provide an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crores.