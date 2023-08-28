Telangana: Puvvada inaugurates new TSRTC bus depot at Yellandu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar flagged off bus services from the newly built TSRTC bus depot at Yellandu in Kothagudem district on Monday.

Kothagudem: A long pending desire of Yellandu residents has been fulfilled as Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated a newly established TSRTC bus depot at the town on Monday.

The minister along with the local MLA B Haripriya, MP M Kavitha and Municipal chairman D Venkateswara Rao flagged off bus service at the depot and drove a bus. Interfaith prayers were held at a meeting arranged in the premises of the depot.

Addressing the gathering Ajay Kumar noted that for the convenience of the people of Yellandu the bus depot was built with Rs 3.75 crore. He appealed to the public to patronise and save the RTC, which was a symbol of progress.

People’s bond with TSRTC was unbreakable and it serves lakhs students, traders, farmers and common public. Steps would be taken to provide any number of buses to cater to the needs of the locals.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a great leader who brought light to 43,000 families by solving the long-standing demand of merging the RTC with the State government. The merger would help the growth of the corporation, Ajay Kumar noted.

Referring to union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Rythu Bharosa public meeting on Sunday the minister noted the meeting was a flap show as there was poor public turnout at the meeting. The BJP must first support the farmers who died while protesting against the Centre’s black laws.

Hitting at Congress, Ajay Kumar said the BRS government was not a B team to BJP but it was the people’s team. Congress party’s SC and ST declaration has nothing great to offer to the respective communities. BRS would win 10 out of 10 seats in erstwhile Khammam, he said.

