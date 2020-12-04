Amit Shah thanks people of Telangana for GHMC verdict

Home Minister congratulated the party’s national president JP Nadda and State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar as well as the party cadre who worked hard for the party’s victory

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked the people of Telangana State for reposing confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supporting BJP’s developmental politics in the GHMC elections.

He congratulated the party’s national president JP Nadda and State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar as well as the party cadre who worked hard for the party’s victory.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .