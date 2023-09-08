Amit Shah to attend Hyderabad Liberation Day Program

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending the official programme of Liberation Day celebrations being organised by the Centre.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:10 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending the official programme of Liberation Day celebrations being organised by the Centre at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds on September 17.

The State BJP unit, which held its office bearer meeting at the State headquarters on Friday, discussed the arrangements to be made for the successful conduct of the event. The BJP is holding a public meeting to celebrate the Liberation Day for which the party is planning to mobilise a large number of people from various parts of the State.

Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to start a bus yatra simultaneously from three locations on September 21. State BJP chief and union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will kickstart the bus yatra from Basara, while party election management committee chairman and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender will begin his yatra from Bhadrachalam and party national vice president DK Aruna will commence her bus yatra from Somasila in Mahabubnagar district.

These leaders will be touring all the assembly constituencies during the yatra on a rotation basis. According to party sources, the party State unit will be constituting 22 committees, including campaign committee and manifesto committee. It is learnt that Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and DK Aruna are trying to grab the chairman post of campaign committee, whereas former MP G Venkatswamy is trying to head the manifesto committee.

Also Read Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong arrives in Delhi to take part in G20 Summit