ECI takes stock of situation in Telangana

Officials of Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies sought extra forces to be deployed in some Assembly segments in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 08:51 PM

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday took stock of the situation in Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 13. Officials of Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies sought extra forces to be deployed in some Assembly segments in the city.

Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas in a video conference advised the officials to be impartial and transparent and to treat every candidate and political party on an equal footing without giving any scope for criticism. Vyas interacted with Observers, District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), Returning Officers (ROs) of the 17 Lok Sabha Constituencies in the State and took feedback.

From Hyderabad, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, Mahesh Bhagawat, Expenditure Nodal Officer, Sanjay Jain, Additional DG & SPNO, Additional CEO D. S. Lokesh Kumar, Joint CEO Sarafraz Ahmed participated in the video conference, said a press release.

Vyas ascertained the position by checking every aspect of the arrangements, such as VIS and EPIC Cards distribution, Ballot, EVMs, Facilities being provided at Polling Stations such as drinking water, medical teams, security to be provided to strong rooms etc.

“Attend whatever genuine complaint is brought to your notice by candidate or political party,” he told the officials, insisting that there must not be any error on any matter especially statutory process.

The District Collectors, CPs, SPs and ROs briefed the ECI officials on the situation in their respective areas.