Friday, Apr 21, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Twitter Blue Tick removal; memes surface

Popular celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others lost their Twitter blue tick for not paying their monthly subscription

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 05:48 PM, Fri - 21 April 23
File Photo.

Mumbai: Twitter removed blue tick verification for non-subscribers on Thursday. Popular celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others lost their Twitter blue tick for not paying their monthly subscription.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “A twitter brother! Are you listening? Now we have filled the money too… so that blue lotus is there, right, put it back brother, so that people know that we are the ones – Amitabh Bachchan .. with folded hands Here we are Of now, Godwa 👣 of couples??”.

Fans are giving hilarious comments and posting memes for Amitabh Bachchan’s tweets.

 

