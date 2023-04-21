Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Twitter Blue Tick removal; memes surface

Popular celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others lost their Twitter blue tick for not paying their monthly subscription
Mumbai: Twitter removed blue tick verification for non-subscribers on Thursday. Popular celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others lost their Twitter blue tick for not paying their monthly subscription.
Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “A twitter brother! Are you listening? Now we have filled the money too… so that blue lotus is there, right, put it back brother, so that people know that we are the ones – Amitabh Bachchan .. with folded hands Here we are Of now, Godwa 👣 of couples??”.
T 4623 – ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम … तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं – Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ??
Fans are giving hilarious comments and posting memes for Amitabh Bachchan’s tweets.
