Twitter blue tick price, eligibility, and how to apply

Are you the one who wants to subscribe to Twitter blue tick? Then check out the price and eligibility to get it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: Elon Musk-owned Twitter has removed the blue tick for users who are not Twitter Blue Tick subscribers. Earlier, Elon Musk announced that if the tweeps want Blue Tick, they have to pay for it. Twitter stated that from April 1, only paid subscribers will have the Twitter Blue Tick, and the company will remove “legacy check marks” for non-paid subscribers.

As said, on April 20, Twitter removed the blue tick for the accounts that did not pay the monthly subscription fee. The reports say that around 300,000 users lost their original blue tick yesterday. Popular celebs like Beyoncé, Pope Francis, Shah Rukh Khan, Oprah Winfrey, and former President Donald Trump have lost the blue tick.

Importantly, your account should not have any signs of being misleading or deceptive. Also, your account should not have any recent changes, like a new user name, profile photo, and others.

Your account should be active for the last 30 days. Your account should be older than 30 days, have a complete user name and profile photo, and have a confirmed phone number.

Blue Tick Price in India

The Twitter Blue tick subscription for Android and iOS devices is Rs 900 per month and Rs 650 per month, respectively. The annual subscription for iOS and Android is Rs 6,800 and Rs 9,400 for the web.

How to apply for the Twitter Blue Tick

For web: Step 1: Go to Twitter.com

Step 2: Select more -> Twitter Blue -> Subscribe

Step 3: Verify your mobile number and do the subscription payment

For Android and iOS:

Step 1: Go to the profile menu

Step 2: Twitter Blue -> Subscribe

Step 3: Verify your mobile number and do the subscription payment