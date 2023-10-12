Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ‘reason to survive and work’

Thanking his fans, he wrote: "When the overwhelm is overwhelming, it is the most difficult task to express those sentiments."

By IANS Updated On - 02:28 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 81 on Wednesday, thanked his fans for all the “blessings” and said that that is his reason to “survive and work”.

Big B took to his blog, where he shared a string of pictures of him greeting his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family (EF), outside his home in Jalsa here. One image shows the cine icon wearing a garland.

Big B added: “The blessings from all are my reason to survive and work .. and may I ever be worthy of these blessings.”

On the eve of his birthday, Amitabh surprised his fans at midnight as he came outside his home to meet them.

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in ‘Ganapath’ starring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. He also has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Thalaivar 170’ with Rajinikanth.