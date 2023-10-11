Makers of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD drop poster on Big B Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:59 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Poster of Amitabh Bachchan.

Hyderabad: Vyjayanthi Movies, makers of Kalki 2898 AD released of poster of Big B Amitabh Bachchan on the megastar’s 81st birthday on Wednesday. The team took to X (formerly Twitter) to release the poster.

In their post, Vyjayanthi Movies shared the poster along with a caption that read “It’s an honour to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan sir”

The movie which is being helmed by Nag Ashwin will star Big B, alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan among others. The film is set in distant future of 2898 AD and it is all set to hit the screen on January 12, 2024.