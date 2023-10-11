Chiranjeevi shares heartwarming birthday wishes for ‘Guru Ji’ Amitabh Bachchan

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 09:17 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: As the Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 81st birthday on October 11, Megastar Chiranjeevi posted heartwarming wishes for the actor on social media. Talking the nostalgic route, Chiru shared some throwback photos with the Bollywood actor on Instagram with a long message.

“A Very HAPPY 81st BIRTHDAY Guru Ji @amitabhbachchan! May you be blessed with a long life, filled with happiness & good health! May you keep enthralling & inspiring millions of us for many many years to come, with your acting genius!! This Birthday of yours is also very special for me, because I am looking forward to meeting you, my idol,virtually tonight on your legendary KBC show!! (sic),” the ‘Waltair Veerayya’ actor captioned some BTS pictures from the movie sets.

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan marked his entry into Tollywood with the highly anticipated historical drama ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy,’ where he played a special role alongside Chiranjeevi. “Two legends,” commented a fan on Instagram. Several others poured in wishes for Big B. “Happy birthday. BIG B JI from MEGASTAR annayya fan (sic),” commented another fan.