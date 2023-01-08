Amitabh Bachchan’s apology over ‘horrible error’ attracts sarcasm, jokes by netizens

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to apologize for mislabeling the 'T numbers' on his posts.

By ANI Updated On - 03:57 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Mumbai: Bollywood’s ‘Big B’ had to brace an army of trolls taking jibes at him over a ‘horrible error’ he made while posting to Twitter.

T 4515 – A HORRIBLE ERROR !

all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong ..

T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong ..

they should be

T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521 APOLGIES !! 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 7, 2023

“T 4515 – A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong ..” the ‘Baghban’ actor wrote.

“T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong .. they should be T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,452 APOLGIES !!,” he added.

Netizens had a number of hilarious and sarcastic reactions to the ‘Sholay’ actor’s post.

“Thanks for the clarification sir. I was really worried as the order was wrong and due to that my balance sheet was not getting tallied,” a user wrote.

“Thanks for clearing this out sir. I was unable to sleep,” another user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Market crash karegi Kal ab!” (Now the market would crash tomorrow!).

Meanwhile, noting the wrong spelling of ‘apologies’ in Amitabh’s post, a user joked, “Sir, spelling of apologies is wrong, please correct it in T 4516”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in the family entertainer film ‘Uunchai’ along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in ‘The Intern’ along with Deepika Padukone and in a Pan India film ‘Project K’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.