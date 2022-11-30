Sound and light show at Golconda fort resumed

The show is voiced by actor Amitabh Bachchan, interspersed by others, including ghazal singer late Jagjit Singh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:50 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: After a brief pause, Telangana Tourism resumed the sound and light show at Golconda Fort.

One of the best sound and light shows in the country, the son-et-lumière at the fort revisits the glorious past of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. It also narrates the story behind its construction.

While the first show, which begins at 6.30 pm, will be in English, the second show, which begins at 7.45 pm, will be in Hindi. People can book their tickets on the Telangana Tourism website.