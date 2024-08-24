Amritsar: NRI shot at his home in broad daylight crime

By IANS Published Date - 24 August 2024, 04:03 PM

Photo - IANS

Amritsar: In a broad daylight crime, an NRI was shot on Saturday by two armed turbaned assailants at point-blank range at his residence in Daburji village in Punjab’s Amritsar district.

The NRI, Sukhchain Singh, an American resident, was shot in the head and neck by assailants in front of his family, comprising minor children, who were pleading not to harm their father with folded hands. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar with critical bullet injuries.

The shooting is suspected to be linked to local gang activity and is believed to be a property dispute with in-laws. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

In CCTV footage, the miscreants, who came on a motorcycle and did not wear masks, entered the house in the morning, while the children were playing in the house.

An armed assailant is seen approaching the NRI and threatening him to enter a bedroom at gunpoint. As he resisted, both assailants fired at him at close range. The entire family was in the house when the crime took place and the family was trying to rescue the victim.

After committing the crime the miscreants managed to escape. The video also showed locals rushing to help the victim, who was lying on the ground after the attacker shot at him.

As per the police, two assailants entered the house on the pretext of asking for the registration certificate of his luxury car that was purchased this week.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishaljit Singh told the media the police had obtained the CCTV footage of the crime and started the investigation to know the motive behind the crime and information about the assailants.

As per information, Sukhchain Singh had returned from the US about a month ago and was engaged in the purchase of a hotel and a luxury vehicle.

The shooting is suspected to be related to some property dispute. The family told the police that there was no demand for ransom. The police are examining the possibility that the crime was connected to a local gang.