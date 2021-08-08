Amul dedicates doodle for India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra

The doodle shared by the dairy brand features an animated sketch of Neeraj Chopra holding a javelin in one hand and the gold medal in the other

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Hyderabad: As the whole nation is sending congratulatory message to our golden boy Neeraj Chopra, Amul Doodle in its signature style also made the gold medal winner in javelin throw sit on a ‘Thrown’.

The doodle shared by the dairy brand features an animated sketch of Neeraj Chopra holding a javelin in one hand and the gold medal in the other. He can be seen showing his medal to the Amul girl, who is saluting the medal. “Neeraj on the thrown,” reads the text on the graphic.

#Amul Topical: India wins her first ever track and field gold medal! pic.twitter.com/jK5lS4WpzZ — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 8, 2021

“#Amul Topical: India wins her first-ever track and field gold medal (sic),” Amul shared on its various social media platforms along with the animated doodle.

Chopra won the championship after throwing the longest throw – 87.58 metres – of the event in just his second attempt, which no other contender could beat before the end of the competition.

Earlier, Amul had also made a doodle dedicated to the country’s javelin throwers, including medal hope Neeraj Chopra, wishing them success at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Jalwa in Javelin,” reads the text on the doodle. “Wishing our javelin throwers success at Tokyo Olympics!” the dairy brand wrote while sharing the topical on their social media pages.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .