Amul identifies 25 acres land for Telangana plant

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Adding fuel to Telangana’s White Revolution in the dairy sector, Gujarat-based mega dairy cooperate society Amul is speeding up plans to set up its largest plant in South India here. The dairy major has identified 25 acres of land at Wargal, Gajwel to set up a milk processing plant.

The plant, which will be of five lakh litre per day capacity, will come up on this land, with official sources confirming that the company was at an advanced stage of finalizing the land deal worth about Rs.25 crore.

According to a senior official from the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, Amul was planning in such a way that the plant capacity could be expanded to 10 lakh litres per day in a phased manner.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) led Sabarkantha Dist Co-op Milk Producers Union-Sabar Dairy MD Babubhai M Patel had signed an MoU with the Telangana government in the presence of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in December 2021.

During the agreement signing ceremony, it was announced that GCMMF will set up the plant with an initial investment of about Rs.300 crore in Phase 1 and Rs.200 crore in Phase-2.

In tune with the company’s plans of commencing commercial production within 18 to 24 months, all measures are being taken up to set up the plant at the earliest, officials said, adding that the plant was expected to provide direct employment to more than 500 persons and opportunities to several ancillary industries.

The plant would be manufacturing packed milk and value-added dairy products such as curd, buttermilk, lassi, yogurt, paneer and sweets among others. This apart, there are also plans to set up an Amul bakery production division in Telangana with a range of products such as breads, biscuits, traditional sweets and baked snacks.

With this plant, Amul will strive to procure the required milk and other raw material from Telangana farmers and the various cooperatives and FPOs operating in the State.

Foxconn ceremony on May 15

Hyderabad: The ground breaking ceremony for Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn’s plant at Kongara Kalan will be performed on May 15.

Foxconn has proposed to acquire about 186 acres in the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation’s (TSIIC) Park at Kongara Kalan for a staggering Rs.196 crore.

Foxconn Technology Group Chairman Young Liu had announced on March 6 on his company’s commitment to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana after meeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Foxconn’s manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan Park is expected to create one lakh direct and indirect employment for youth in the State.