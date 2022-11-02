Amul post quirky doodle on Virat Kohli’s hotel room breach in Australia

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli recently expressed his disappointment over a leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, captured by a fan. Dairy brand Amul has now shared a quirky doodle on the issue.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Amul wrote, “#Amul Topical: Virat Kohli’s hotel room filmed!” The doodle features the animated version of Kohli holding his phone, with a frown on his face. The background of the doodle gives an animated glimpse of his hotel room. “Hum Tum Ek Camera Mein Bandh Ho” and “Eat in Privacy,” read the text on the doodle.

Kohli, who is in Australia owing to the ongoing T20 World Cup, has earlier taken to Instagram to share the details of the privacy breach via a video on his Instagram page.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” Kohli wrote.

Following the incident, the Perth hotel reportedly apologised to the Indian cricketer and stood down all the individuals involved in the breach of privacy.