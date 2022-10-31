Virat Kohli expresses disappointment over leaked video of his hotel room

Published Date - 01:15 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Hyderabad: Virat Koli was left in a state of shock when a video of his hotel room surfaced on the internet. The video was shared online by one of his fans who filmed Virat Kohli’s Perth hotel room. Expressing his disappointment over the video, he took to Instagram to share the video and asked his fans to respect privacy.

In the video, a man can be seen filming Virat’s personal belongings, including his shoes, clothes, and accessories.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment(sic),” he captioned the post.

His fans and Indian celebrities took to the comments section to express their disgust on the issue. Virat’s wife actor Anuksha Sharma also reacted to the incident by sharing a screenshot of the video.

“Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line(sic),” she wrote.

“This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth,” Australian opener David Warner commented.

“Absolutely unethical & uncool…(sic),” Arjun Kapoor commented.

“Horrible behavior(sic),” Varun Dhawan wrote in the comments section.