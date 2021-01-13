An academy that helps to ‘write right’ in Suryapet

Mani Babu, a handwriting expert, has put his heart and soul into imparting neat writing skills to students of more than 300 schools in the district through orientation sessions

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Suryapet: There was a time when teachers used to constantly tell students to improve their handwriting. But in the Internet era, the ubiquitous keyboard has replaced the pen and literally made it a fastest-finger-first kind of test to prove one’s skills. There are still some, like Palle Mani Babu, of Suryapet, who realises the importance of good handwriting skills, at least when it comes to examinations.

Mani Babu, a handwriting expert, has put his heart and soul into imparting neat writing skills to students of more than 300 schools in the district through orientation sessions for the past 10 years. “Good and neat handwriting in examinations impresses evaluators and helps students score higher marks,” the expert says. During the sessions, he explains to the students how to impress evaluators with margins and space between paragraphs in answer sheets.

In a chat with ‘Telangana Today’, Mani Babu pointed out that the handwriting skills of students and the youth had taken a beating in this computer age. “I always emphasise the need for students to improve their handwriting skills if they want to do well in examinations, be it academic or competitive,” he said.

“School managements approached me to conduct orientation sessions for handwriting skills for their students, and I have been doing this for the past 10 years now,” Mani Babu, who set up Akshara Handwriting Academy in Suryapet last year, said. He has also brought a series of four books titled “Write Right.”

“We undertake home sessions too on handwriting besides holding classes in the academy following all the Covid-19 guidelines. Besides, online classes are also being conducted by the academy in view of the pandemic,” he said, adding that handwriting techniques should be nurtured from childhood to lay a strong foundation for a good future.

He said experts assess the psychology of candidates through their handwriting in some key competitive examinations.

K Jyothi, a Class VI student, said she had taken training from Mani Babu on handwriting for one year. “With improved handwriting, my marks in the examinations have also improved,” she said, adding that besides the content in the answers, good handwriting was also equally important to score well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .