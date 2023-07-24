Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences reschedules exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:25 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: Due to declaration of holidays on July 21 and 22, the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has rescheduled certain examinations on Monday.

Accordingly, final year MBBS students will appear General Medicine (Paper II) on August 4, second year BHMS students will appear for Homeopathic Materia Medica paper on August 3, third year BHMS students will appear for Surgery Paper-III on August 2 and Nursing Foundation exam for first year Post Basic BSc Nursing (PB BSc) will be held on August 9, a series of notifications from KNRUHS on Monday said.