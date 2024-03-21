KNRUHS announces registration for B.Sc allied health sciences first year exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 07:39 PM

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Thursday notified for registration of candidates to appear for B.Sc allied Health Sciences First Year Regular Examinations, to be held between 10 am and 1 pm from April 20 to 29.

The first year students admitted during the 2022-23 with 80 per cent attendance in all subjects and passed internal assessment examinations with 50 per cent marks, are eligible to appear for the exams.

Candidates can pay examination fee without any penalty between April 3 and 7 and with a penalty of Rs 200 on April 8.

The fee can be submitted with a fine of Rs 100 per day (in addition to Rs 200) between April 9 and April 10.

Candidates can also pay examination fee between April 11 and April 17 with a fine of Rs 5000, in addition to previous fine of Rs. 400, the notification said. For details: knruhs.telangana.gov.in